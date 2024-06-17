India's Best Dancer: Karisma Kapoor to judge reality show along with THESE two celebrity judges on panel

India's Best Dancer is a popular dance reality show that allows many aspiring dancers to showcase their talent on a huge platform. After three successful seasons, makers are gearing up for the fourth season of India's Best Dancer. Now, the latest buzz about the upcoming season will surely leave you excited. The talented star, Karisma Kapoor, is speculated to join as the judge on the show.

Is Karisma Kapoor hosting India's Best Dancer 4?

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor will be a judge on the show, India's Best Dancer 4. While Sonali was the judge of the third season of India's Best Dancer, it is reported that the makers have now approached Karisma Kapoor to be seated as the judge.

According to the portal's sources, Sonali Bendre won't be returning to judge India's Best Dancer 4 as the production house has not approached her this year. It is said that the makers are in talks with Karishma Kapoor. The actress is likely to be finalized for the show and will reportedly sign her contract in the coming days.

For the uninformed, Karisma Kapoor will supposedly join Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis on the judges' panel.

About India's Best Dancer 3:

India's Best Dancer Season 3 was judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre and was hosted by Jay Bhanushali. The show premiered on April 8, 2023, and went off air September 30, 2023. With 13 contestants being contestants, talented star Samarpan Lama emerged as the winner of the third season of India's Best Dancer.

Samarpan was one of the finest contemporary dancers on the show, and he has been chosen as the winner on the basis of the audience's votes. Along with the trophy, the young lad also won a cash prize of Rs. 15 lakhs, and his choreographer, Bhawna Khanduja, was rewarded with Rs. 5 lakh.

About India's Best Dancer Season 1 and 2:

India's Best Dancer Season 1 was judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur. Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosted the first season. Speaking about the second season, Maniesh Paul was seen anchoring the show. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur were the judges of India's Best Dancer 2.

Talking about the Bollywood actress' previous stint, Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adajania shows Karisma Kapoor in the quirky role of Shehnaz Noorani.

