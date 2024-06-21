India's Best Dancer, a dance reality show providing massive platform for aspiring dancers, is all set for its highly anticipated fourth season after three successful seasons. The show is creating a lot of buzz ahead of the upcoming season, promising excitement among fans and participants alike.

The latest promo of India’s Best Dancer Season 4

A few hours ago, the latest promo of the dance reality show was uploaded on Sony TV’s official social media handle. In the promo, the channel announced the official date on which the show is going to start.

The teaser starts with a regular office meeting that suddenly turns into a lively dance performance by an enthusiastic employee. This sneak peek not only captures the joyful essence of dance but also announces the comeback of India's Best Dancer with an upcoming season.

The fourth season promises to be bigger and better with a stellar judging panel. The promo features Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis as judges of the upcoming season of India's Best Dancer.

Accompanying the post with a caption, the promo reads, “Jab Dil Kare Dance Kar, kyunki aa raha hai India’s Best Dancer Season 4, 13 July se, Sat-Sun, 8 PM. (When the heart desires to dance, because India's Best Dancer Season 4 is coming from July 13th, Saturday-Sunday, 8 PM).”

About the previous season of India’s Best Dancer:

India's Best Dancer Season 3 featured judges Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Sonali Bendre, with Jay Bhanushali as the host. The season premiered on April 8, 2023, and concluded on September 30, 2023. Samarpan Lama, a talented contestant among the 13 finalists, emerged as the season's winner.

Samarpan, known for his outstanding contemporary dance skills, won the show through audience votes. He received a prize of Rs. 15 lakhs along with the winner's trophy, while his choreographer Bhawna Khanduja was rewarded with Rs. 5 lakhs for their excellent performance.

