India’s Best Dancer returns with Season 3 on Sony TV; Watch PROMO Here

Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer was a popular reality show that aired its first two seasons in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The show gave a platform to some extremely talented individuals who showcased their talents in different dance forms, including Bollywood dancing, contemporary, Indian classical forms, and hip-hop. Every contestant was unique and wooed the audience with their talent. The show is now back with season 3. Earlier this month Jay Bhanushali, who will be the host of the season took to Instagram to share snaps from the first day of the shoot. Today, Sony TV shared the promo on their social media.

Sony TV took to Instagram to share the first promo of the show. The video shows a contestant Akshay from Madhya Pradesh showing off hip-hop moves. Sony TV uploaded the video with the caption, “Kya Madhya Pradesh ke Akshay, apne moves se karenge prove? Dekhiye India’s Best Dancer. 8th April se, Sat-Sun, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!”

Take a look at the promo here:

Geeta Kapur, popularly known as Geeta Maa will retain the judges’ panel just like in previous seasons. Terence Lewis will also return as the judge. A new addition in this season will be Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. Malaika Arora, who was seen in the first two seasons as a judge, was not tagged in the post. As a result, many fans commented, “where is Malaika ma’am?” Fans of the show who were waiting for the return of the show wrote, “I am soooooooo excited yeeeees!” The show will air from April 8 and can be watched every weekend.

About India’s Best Dancer 2

India's Best Dancer season 2 aired from 16 October 2021 to 9 January 2022 on Sony TV. From 12 contestants, Saumya Kamble and her choreographer Vartika Jha emerged as the winner of the show. This season was judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur and hosted by Maniesh Paul.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill drops new PIC in a laidback weekend avatar, leaves fans in awe