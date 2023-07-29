India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Karisma Kapoor recalls fond memory with brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan

India's Best Dancer Season 3, one of the most popular dance reality shows on television will welcome Karisma Kapoor in the upcoming episode as one of the guest judges. Joining the judges Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur for the episode will be renowned choreographer, Marzi Pestonji. The contestants will give their all to impress the esteemed judges and the special guests with their outstanding performances. Seeing a special performance, Karisma Kapoor will also walk down memory lane to share fond memories. Harrdy Sandhu will make a special appearance in the episode.

Karisma Kapoor recalls memories with Saif Ali Khan

As Karisma Kapoor takes the stage of India's Best Dancer 3 to perform with one of the contestants, Vipul Kandpal, she walks down memory lane. The actress recalls the time she shot an advertisement with Saif Ali Khan when they both learned to ride a bike. Karisma Kapoor says, "It’s actually a funny story. Both Saifu and I did an advertisement long back. We were shooting for a bike advertisement at Filmcity Ghat. Saifu confessed that he didn't know how to ride a bike and had just decided to learn it for this shoot. I was shocked, but he assured me he had practiced. We learned together, and I wasn't scared anymore. The shoot went flawlessly. And now he is an expert rider. Vipul, I loved this bike ride with you."

Watch one of the recent episodes of India's Best Dancer 3 here:

Vipul Kanpal's performance

Contestant Vipul Kandpal and choreographer Pankaj Thapa will perform the song Chala Jata Hoon. Their innovative choreography using a scooter as their prop will garner the audience's positive response. Not just the audience, but judges will also enjoy this performance thoroughly. Geeta Kapur remarks, "The things that I loved the most were when Vipul was performing while riding the bike. The transitions were very smooth, and your solo portion was done exceptionally well. I truly enjoyed it."

Guest judge Karisma Kapoor will also perform to Tujhko Mirchi Lagi Toh- Govinda and her hit number from Coolie No. 1. Viewers will surely have a memorable evening watching the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer 3 this weekend.

