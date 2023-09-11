India's Best Dancer Season 3: Raveena Tandon required Tetanus shot after iconic Tip Tip Barsa Paani shoot

One of the most popular 90's actresses, Raveena Tandon was recently spotted on India's Best Dancer season 3, this weekend. She is remembered widely for the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from one of the cult classic movies of the 90s, Mohra. She posed a challenge to the contestants of the show and danced to 90's iconic songs. Raveena spilled a lot of beans on the show about actors and actresses and also a fact about her song in the movie.

The actress revealed that during her days, many actors and actresses were running from one set to another doing two to three shifts. During her sequel in Mohra, the actress shared that song took two days to shoot and she caught a fever because of the rain.

Raveena suffered from fever and took tetanus shots

During her appearance on India's Best Dancer show, Raveena was questioned about her iconic Tip Tip Barsa Paani sequence, a memorable moment that was recently remixed in the Akshay Kumar starrer Suryavanshi. She revealed that the song took nearly three days to film, and the demanding choreography led to blisters and cuts. In fact, the intensive shoot even caused her to develop a high fever, reaching a temperature of 102 degrees.

She said: "I had to take tetanus injections, and two days later, I fell ill due to the exposure to rain. The glamour you see on screen conceals the untold stories behind the scenes. During rehearsals, injuries are commonplace, yet we all endure them. But the show must go on, whether on screen or stage; one's expressions and smile should never waver, regardless of the pain endured. These are the struggles that all artists and choreographers endure behind the scenes."

Raveena Tandon's upcoming projects

On the work front, Raveena is set to share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty in Welcome To The Jungle which is the third installment of the Welcome franchise. She was also seen in KFG 2; which was one of the highest grossers of 2022.

