India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer PROMO: Arjun Kapoor says 'Meri bolti band…’ as he comments on Malaika Arora's performance

India's Best Dancer vs. Super Dancer, the popular dance reality show, has been the audience's favorite since its premiere. The makers of the show are sharing back-to-back promos offering insight into the upcoming episodes. Sony TV uploaded a new promo featuring Mere Husband Ki Biwi actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. In this promo, the contestants invite judge Malaika Arora to shake a leg with them on her hit songs, such as Munni Badnaam, Chaiyya Chaiyya, and others.

As Malaika Arora delivers an amazing performance on her songs with the contestants, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi applaud her dance. Meanwhile, veteran actor and special judge Mithun Chakraborty can also be seen applauding her. After the performance, a contestant requests Arjun Kapoor to say something about Malaika's performance.

Arjun Kapoor says, "Meri bolti band ho chuki hai saalo se, mai abhi bhi chup rehna chahta hu (laughs) (My mouth has been shut for many years, I prefer being quiet now also)." He continued, "But I want to say this that I have got a chance to hear all my favorite songs which just show the career and the life that she has had."

Watch India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer's promo here-

Praising the actress, the Mere Husband Ki Biwi actor said, "The kind of music, the kind of performances and the fact that we can pay tribute to somebody who is still doing such an amazing job so congratulations Malaika, you know how much I love all these songs. Acha laga to be able to see you are celebrating like this. Malaika replies, "Thank you so much."

Malaika then asks Haarsh Limbachiyaa how many points are still left and Haarsh replies both teams have two points. Seeing Malaika's enthusiasm, Arjun comments, "She is comparing as if she is going to get the trophy." Remo Dsouza then tells Arjun, "You don't know." Arjun replies, "Inki competition ko mujse acha kon jaanta hai."

Haarsh Limbachiyaa asks Malaika if she wants to comment on it, to which she says, "Nothing, aage bado." Arjun replies, "Acha kyuki bolti band kara deta hu mai dekha (Yes because I make everyone silent)," and leaves everyone in splits. The caption of this promo read, "Vaise jab Malaika stage pe aati hai hum sabki bolti bandh ho jaati hai."

India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer is judged by Malaika Arora, Remo Dsouza and Geeta Kapur.

