India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer promo: Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor prove they are BFFs as their banter will leave you in splits

India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer is a popular dance reality show that has been entertaining audiences for a few months now. Several aspiring dancers present spectacular performances every week and impress the judges and special guests. In the forthcoming episode of the show, veteran actors and best friends Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor will appear on the dance reality show.

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer on their official Instagram page. In this promo, we see Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor sitting along with the three judges—Remo Dsouza, Malaika Arora, and Geeta Kapur. Chunky said, "Shakti Kapoor Bharat ki khoj, dharti ke boj (Shakti Kapoor is the nation's search and burden on earth)." Shakti replied, "Abe chup (Shut up)."

It is seen that the contestants put up power-packed dance performances to impress the judges. Shakti Kapoor called the performances, "fantastic." Chunky, being a true friend, pulled Kapoor's leg and asked, "Do you know the spelling of fantastic?" In his style, Shakti said, "Aauu, Lolita." Taking a jibe at Chunky, Shakti said, "Iske liye har spelling Aauu hai, aur har ladki Lolita hai (For him every spelling is aauu and every girl is Lolita)."

Watch India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer Promo here-

Advertisement

The caption of this promo read, "Comedy ka hoga double dose Shakti Kapoor aur Chunky Pandey ke saath."

Ever since the show premiered, several celebrities and prominent faces have appeared on the show. In the last weekend, Hina Khan appeared on the show as a guest and even spoke about her stage three cancer diagnosis and recovery.

Speaking about the upcoming episodes of India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer, the show will leave you on the edge of your seat as an unexpected battle will happen between the participants. Judged by Remo Dsouza, Malaika Arora, and Geeta Kapur, the show is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The hit dance reality show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

ALSO READ: India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer PROMO: Hina Khan recalls how she learned about her stage three breast cancer illness; gets emotional