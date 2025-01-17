India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer PROMO: Chunky Pandey prank calls wife Bhavana to seek permission for Bangkok trip; latter says '25 saal se...'

India's Best Dancer provides a stage for the young dance prodigies to showcase their talent and seamless moves. The makers have introduced a new segment for the upcoming episode. Hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, India’s Best Dancer vs. Super Dancer: Champions Ka Tashan is all set to bring new challenges and performances. This week, Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor will grace the show, bringing their signature wit.

One of the highlights of the episode will surely be Chunky asking her wife, Bhavana Pandey, if he can go to Bangkok. The makers have shared a promo wherein Haarsh asks the Housefull actor, "Hum shaadi shuda logon ki problem hai ki hum apni biwi se darte hain aur kabhi kabhi hum mann ki baat nahi bol paate. Aapka bhi aisa hi hai? (The problem with us married people is that we are afraid of our wives, and sometimes we are not able to speak what's in our mind. Does it happen to you too?)."

Take a look at the promo here:

Chunky replies that he fears his wife, Bhavana Pandey. To this, Haarsh suggests him to call Bhavna and ask for permission for a trip to Bangkok. The actor does the same and asks her, "Humare Remo ji bade hi dildaar hogaye hain aur keh rahe hain ki (Our Remo ji has become very generous and is saying that) he wants to take us for a little boys trip.

Bhavana replies, "25 saal se yeh sab band hai (This has been closed for 25 years)." Chunky Panday calls it house arrest and pretends that her voice is lagging due to network issues. Meanwhile, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame says, "I'm waiting at home for you. Dinner's ready. Come home soon."

Taking the lighthearted conversation ahead, Chunky asks Remo about Bangkok's flight. Haarsh chimes in, commenting, "Uss se pehle aapke ghar ke liye gaadi niklegi (Before that the car will leave for your home)." Further, the 62-year-old asks Shakti Kapoor to do the same but the latter refuses in a humorous way.

