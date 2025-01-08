India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer PROMO: Hina Khan recalls how she learned about her stage three breast cancer illness; gets emotional

India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer will be extra special, fun, and power-packed as Television's beloved 'Sher Khan' aka Hina Khan will grace the show as a guest. Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage three breast cancer bravely, has become an inspiration to many. Despite her severe health conditions, the actress continues to work and has proven to be unstoppable. On the show, Hina revealed how she learned about her diagnosis.

Sony TV uploaded a promo of India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer on their official Instagram page. In this promo, Geeta Kapur called Hina Khan's journey 'inspirational' and asked her how she decided to treat her illness. Hina then shared that her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, informed her about her stage three breast cancer diagnosis.

Hina revealed, "The night I learned about it. My partner (Rocky) came home and my doctor didn't call me. He (Rocky) said, 'There's malignancy, and the report is positive.'"

The actress revealed that before Rocky Jaiswal came to her house, she had asked her brother to get 'Falooda' for her. Hina added, "Somewhere, it clicked to me that if there is a dessert that has arrived at home, then everything will be nice; take it positively."

Watch promo here as Hina Khan talks about her journey-

Hina admitted how she realised that everything would be nice. Haarsh Limbachiyaa then reminded everyone that Hina loves to sing, and the actress sang 'Lag Jaa Gale.' The contestants then paid a tribute to Hina and bowed down before her. The three judges - Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, and Remo Dsouza gave her a standing applause.

On India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer, Hina Khan witnessed the stupendous performances of the contestants. The actress even praised the performers and mentioned that she is a fan of the popular dance reality show. Hina also said, "Before coming here today, I have taken my radiation session."

Haarsh Limbachiyaa expressed that he and the contestants want to bow down to her spirit. Hina gets teary-eyed and says, "I don't want to cry. Thank you."

Watch another promo of Hina Khan here-

India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer special episodes featuring Hina Khan will premiere on Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM. The show is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, and Remo Dsouza.

