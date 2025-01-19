India's Best Dancer VS Super Dancer: Watch Jason Derulo dance with Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi on Snake before it breaks the internet
American songwriter-singer Jason Derulo made a special appearance on India's Best Dancer VS Super Dancer to promote his upcoming song Snake.
American singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo needs no introduction. He made the entire world groove with his superhit song, Swalla. Derulo has recently collaborated with the Bollywood beauty Nora Fatehi on his latest song, Snake. The two stars are promoting their song and have landed up in India to promote the much-anticipated track. They also appeared on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer VS Super Dancer.
On January 18, Jason Derulo and Nora Fatehi were spotted on the sets of India's Best Dancer VS Super Dancer. On the sets, the two made judge Malaika Arora groove on their song Snake. The reel shows Derulo in the middle, with the Indian dancer and actor on one side and the judge of the reality show on the other.
Check out Nora Fatehi's reel below:
The video is uploaded with the caption, "INSANE VIBES #snake @jasonderulo @malaikaaroraofficial Keep streaming and watching our new song #snake #dancewithnora #newmusic." Fatehi, in a shimmery green saree, shows off her flawless moves while Malaika does her best to keep up. Jason Derulo wears a black sherwani for the appearance.
The American singer also took to his official Instagram handle to post a series of clips from the sets of the show. During his special appearance on the dance reality show, he delighted fans by grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song Chammak Challo from the movie Ra.One.
Chammak Challo, sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer, features Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He also matches steps with a contestant on the popular track, UP Wala Thumka, from Govinda's Hero No. 1. This track, sung by Sonu Nigam, features Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
Talking about the show, India's Best Dancer VS Super Dancer, with Malaika Arora leading Team IBD and Geeta Kapur backing Team SD, the legendary Remo D'Souza heads the judges' panel as 12 exceptional dancers, guided by top choreographers, battle it out.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Netizens think THIS contestant will win Salman Khan's show