India's Got Latent Controversy: After Assam and Maharashtra, Jaipur Police lodges FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina

After FIRs were filed in Assam and Maharashtra against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others, a new FIR has been lodged against those associated with India's Got Latent show. These FIRs are a result of their Ranveer, Apurva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani after their obscene remarks on Samay's show. Now, another FIR has been lodged in Jaipur, Rajasthan for the same reason.

According to India Today's report, Jai Rajputana Singh in Jaipur, Rajasthan filed the case against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and others under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act and others. The Jaipur Police lodged an FIR based on this complaint. This FIR comes after the video of the YouTubers from India's Got Latent went viral on social media.

The case has been transferred to Khar Police Station as the incident falls within its jurisdiction. The Khar Police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter. The case filed in Jaipur is the third case after FIRs were filed with the Assam Police in Guwahati Cyber and Maharashtra Cyber units.

Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar question to a contestant received immense backlash and landed him in legal trouble. Not only Ranveer but Samay, Apoorva and people associated to that episode are also facing legal trouble because of their comments on India's Got Latent.

Today (February 17), the National Commission of Women (NCW) asked Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, Balraj Ghai, Tushar Poojari, and Saurabh Bothra to appear for the hearing. However, all of them failed to appear citing various reasons. Due to this, the NCW has issued a new date for the hearing.

Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, and Saurabh Bothra have been summoned on March 6, whereas Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Balraj Ghai have been summoned on March 11.