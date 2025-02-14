India's Got Latent Controversy: Guwahati Police summons over 10 people in connection to Samay Raina's show

Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani's special appearance on Samay Raina's controversial show, India's Got Latent, has caused chaos. After Ranveer's vulgar questions and remarks received immense backlash, several authorities and public agencies have lodged multiple FIRs against those who were a part of the episode. Now, a new update about this case is out, which reveals that Guwahati Police have summoned 10 individuals related to India's Got Latent.

According to Punjab Kesari, the Guwahati police have summoned over 10 individuals in connection with India's Got Latent controversy, asking them to appear for questioning and record their statements at the Guwahati Cyber Police station. As per the report, the senior officials of Guwahti Police have given a few days to all the people associated with the show to appear at the police station and cooperate in the investigation by registering their presence. It is also said that the Guwahati Police have started digging all the facts in this case.

ETimes TV reports that the Assam Police team has arrived in Pune to serve a summons to comedian Samay Raina. The report reveals that the Assam Police cyber division has been stationed in Mumbai, where they have already served notices to Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani. It is also said that they are now in Pune to issue a summons to Samay, who has a residence in Balewadi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber is also investigating the matter with Mumbai Police.

So far, Maharashtra Cyber has summoned at least 50 individuals for statements, including those involved in the show. On February 13, Raghu Ram, the popular television personality, who was also a judge in one of the episodes of India's Got Latent, recorded his statement with the agency.

For the unversed, after multiple FIRs were filed against his show, India's Got Latent, Samay Raina pulled down all the episodes from YouTube.