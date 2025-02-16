India's Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina to appear for probe before Mumbai Police NEXT month; here's why

India's Got Latent controversy is escalating daily, and all those associated with it have been asked to record their statements after multiple FIRs were filed against them. The show's host, Samay Raina, got in trouble after obscene remarks were made on his show, following which an FIR was lodged against him. However, ever since the controversy began, Samay has not appeared to record his statement as he is on a USA tour.

According to Instant Bollywood, Samay Raina has got relief from Mumbai Police in the probe related to India's Got Latent controversy. Mumbai Police granted an extension to Samay to record his statement as he is on a tour of the United States. Raina's lawyer requested the officials to grant them time as Samay will return to Mumbai next month. The stand-up comedian is expected to return to Mumbai on March 17.

The report also suggests that the Mumbai Police have clearly told Raina's team that the investigation cannot wait for many days. Therefore, Samay is asked to report to the police within 14 days of the inquiry starting. As per the Hindustan Times, the Mumbai Police have given time to Raina until March 10 to appear for probe. For the unversed, two FIRs have been registered against Samay and Ranveer Allahbadia, one in Assam and another one in Mumbai.

As per PTI, an unidentified police official stated that the Khar Police have been unable to reach Ranveer Allahbadia because his phone has been turned off. Teams from the Mumbai and Assam Police had previously visited his residence, only to find it locked. While reports indicated that Ranveer has been unreachable, the YouTuber, widely known as BeerBiceps, released an official statement saying that he and his team have been coordinating with the authorities.

Advertisement

The influencer further expressed his worry over receiving death threats against him and his family. "They want to kill me and hurt my family," he said. Allahbadia made a shocking reveal that people making those hateful threats invaded his mother's clinic, posing as patients to threaten his family. He reassured the public that he was not running away from authorities and claimed to have complete faith in India's judicial system.

For the uninformed, Maharashtra Cybercell has summoned and recorded statements of at least 50 people in connection to the case. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned judges of the show, including Allahbadia, Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and the show's producers.

After the backlash and police intervention, all episodes of India's Got Latent have been taken down from YouTube.