India’s Got Latent Row: Comedian Gaurav Kapoor jokes Ranveer Allahbadia’s quick apology made things worse, ‘Lawyer ko…’

The internet is abuzz with the controversy surrounding Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. Many YouTubers have weighed in and now stand-up comedian Gaurav Kapoor has shared his thoughts. In a recent gig, he joked that the issue has been exaggerated and Ranveer Allahbadia should have waited longer to apologize.

During a recent stand-up show, Gaurav Kapoor joked about how comedians are often asked to cancel shows due to security concerns. They are often told that this might be their last show, and the performers take them seriously. Then he went to to take humorous dig at the controversy surrounding podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.

Check out Gaurav Kapoor's video from the gig below:

Kapoor believes that the controversy isn’t as big as it is being made out to be. “Itni badi bhasad toh hai bhi nahi yaar (It’s not even that big of a mess),” he said, adding that the situation has escalated unnecessarily.

Then he mentioned Ranveer Allahbadia, who is best known as BeerBiceps, and added, “The controversy started at 12, and he apologized by 2. Even I don’t apologize to my dad that fast.” He joked, “No, I’m gonna own up to it. Uska own-up se hi ye snowball huya hain poora. (His own up made things worse).”

Advertisement

According to Kapoor, Ranveer should have consulted a lawyer before responding in haste. “Abe rukja bhootni ke, lawyer ko dede thoda paisa. Baat karle lawyer se, samajh le kya bolna hai (Wait a minute! Pay a lawyer and consult them first),” added Kapoor.

In the same gig, Gaurav went on to joke that if it was the pre-Independence era, then Ranveer seems to be the person who would have quickly sided with the British after a single beating. He also blamed the apologizing attitude on his being from Mumbai because someone from Delhi would refuse to own up to it outrightly.

Netizens hailed the stand-up comedian in the comment section for taking a sarcastic dig at the controversy. One wrote, "Bhai, ittna saach nahi bolna tha." Another commented, "Bro cracked the whole controversy."

For the unversed, following the backlash from the public, Ranveer aka BeerBiceps issued a public apology for his indecent statement on India's Got Latent. He stated that comedy is not his forte and wrote, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry.”