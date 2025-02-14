India’s Got Latent Row: Raghu Ram, panelist of Samay Raina’s show questioned by Maharashtra Cyber Police

India's Got Latent, the comedy show, has been making headlines due to the legal trouble it ran into after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's indecent remark. The police have already summoned the podcaster, Samay Raina, and other panelists of the show, along with the organizers. Many popular celebrities who have appeared on the show as guests are also being questioned. Recently, Raghu Ram appeared at the police station.

Raghu Ram , known for creating MTV’s Roadies, was questioned by the Maharashtra Cyber Police on Thursday (February 13) regarding his involvement in an episode of comedian Samay Raina ’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent. He appeared at the Cyber Police office to record his statement as part of the ongoing investigation related to the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

The case originated from allegedly obscene remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on the show. Authorities have booked around 40 individuals in connection with the incident. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also reissued summons to Allahbadia, Raina, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, and all panelists of the show for further questioning.

Meanwhile, the Khar police have sent a second summons to Allahbadia, asking him to appear on Friday, February 14. He was previously asked to appear on Thursday but did not comply. A police officer confirmed that statements from six individuals have been recorded so far, including Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others linked to the show. No FIR has been filed yet, as inquiries are still ongoing.

In a parallel development, the Guwahati Police are also investigating the case. They have summoned Allahbadia, Chanchlani, Raina, Mukhija, and others. An Assam police team is currently in Mumbai to gather statements. Joint Commissioner of Police (Assam) Ankur Jain stated that those involved must provide their statements within four days.

Cybercrime expert and criminal lawyer Prashant Mali commented on the case, stating that the Maharashtra Cyber Police plans to summon all 30 guests who have appeared on India’s Got Latent since its launch.