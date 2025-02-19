'India's Got Latent wasn't some Satyamev Jayate:' Shark Tank India 4's Anupam Mittal blames YouTube for serving virality like prasad; Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina are 'victims'

India's Got Latent controversy has been escalating as the Supreme Court summoned Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and others due to their crass comments on the show. Now, Shark Tank India Season 4 judge Anupam Mittal has called out the video airing platform, YouTube and other social media platforms for promoting inappropriate content. Sharing his personal perspective on the controversy, Anupama mentioned how the row isn't about a few individuals but a broader social media phenomenon.

Taking to his LinkedIn account, Anupam Mittal stated, "Summon YouTube to the High Court too, not just Ranveer and Apoorva." He further agreed with the vulgar comments made by the YouTubers on India's Got Latent and mentioned how it is "totally unacceptable in any civilized society." However, he further spoke about the show's theme and wrote, "India's Got Latent wasn’t some Satyamev Jayate ka lost episode > it was always about insults, vulgarity, irreverence & shock. Like it or hate it, that was the show."

Shedding light on the broader perspective of the controversy, the Shark Tank India 4 judge stated how the controversy is not about the individuals but related to social media platforms who are surviving on the outrage. He said, "When one extreme becomes the norm, what does the algorithm do? Promotes the next level of obscenity." He called out the social media platforms and YouTube in his post.

The entrepreneur emphasised, "YouTube, Instagram, digital media, these platforms dangle virality like prasad, watch creators chase, and then step back when the fire starts. Ranveer and Apoorva messed up, real bad, and apologized. Shouldn't we move our attention to the bigger issue?"

Take a look at Anupam Mittal's post here-

He raised questions on social media for their guidelines and asked why the platforms airing such content are not held accountable. Sharing his personal experience of utilising YouTube, he revealed how despite putting parental controls on YouTube for his 7-year-old. He continued, "I am shocked at the age-inappropriate content that YT keeps serving up."

Anupam further called Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina 'victims' and added, "The real culprits are ‘Big-tech’ who take cover under digital intermediary laws that allow them to flout all responsibility & accountability. Imagine a newspaper or a tv channel publishing the type of content that these platforms carry with total impunity. It would lead to a mutiny."

Ever since Ranveer Allahbadia passed an inappropriate comment on India's Got Latent, several FIRs against him have been filed in Assam, Mumbai and Jaipur. He has also been summoned by the Supreme Court. Following the controversy, Samay Raina pulled down all the episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube.