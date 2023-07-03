India's Got Talent 10: 48-year-old Shilpa Shetty flaunts her washboard abs in stunning cut-out outfit; Watch

India's Got Talent is all set to be back on our screens with its new season and fans can't keep calm. After 9 successful seasons, India's Got Talent is coming back with its 10th season. This reality show showcases the incredible talent and diverse skills of individuals from across India. It provides a platform for aspiring performers to exhibit their unique abilities, ranging from singing and dancing to magic tricks, acrobatics, and more. With its interesting performances, the show has captivated audiences and gained a massive following. It not only entertains but also inspires and encourages individuals to pursue their passions and dreams.

Shilpa Shetty spotted on the sets:

Today, India's Got Talent 10 judge Shilpa Shetty was spotted on the sets of the show in a stunning outfit that made heads turn. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, the 48-year-old actress is seen wearing a gorgeous red gown which had a side cut near her midriff and a thigh-high slit cut. Her breathtaking smile and beauty were captured by the paparazzi. However, what stole the limelight here was Shilpa's jaw-dropping washboard abs which is visible in this cutout dress.

Watch the video here-

Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah:

A few hours ago, Shilpa also took to her social media handle and shared a BTS video from the sets of India's Got Talent. Shilpa is seen seated on the judges' panel with the other two judges Kirron Kher and Badshah. In this video, the actress gave a glimpse of their fun banter. Sharing this clip, Shilpa wrote, "And we’re back at it again! #IndiasGotTalent… and so do we! @kirronkhermp Dekhiye humein #IGT par, jald hi, only on @sonytvofficial!"

Watch the video here-

About India's Got Talent 10:

Actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah will reprise their seats as the judges of the show. Actor Arjun Bijlani has stepped in as the host of the show and will be seen anchoring the upcoming episode of this reality show. The auditions of the show have begun and are held in various cities. India's Got Talent 10 is still in the pre-production stage and will go on air in a month or two.

