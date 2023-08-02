India’s Got Talent 10: 95-years old Bhagwani Devi attempts Guinness Book World Record; here's what happened

India's Got Talent is a reality show series that shows the finest talent and artists that the country has to offer on its platform. It is a crucial platform that offers new opportunities for our country's unique skill holders. India's Got Talent aired on 29th July and is being telecasted on Sony TV. The show is currently hosting its 10th season and the show will celebrate this milestone by putting the spotlight on ‘hunar’ and raising the bar with each act. The first week of this international platform, with the credo 'Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Humhara,' has already gained praise for its aesthetically outstanding acts and the unique skills displayed by the participants.

In the upcoming weekend, fans of the show will witness a mesmerizing moment when a 95-year-old will try to break the Guinness Book of World Records on the stage. Bhawaniu Devi Dagar, a senior citizen proves that age is just a number and old is true gold! This energetic fighter will keep everyone on the edge of their seats as she seeks to create a new standard and set a benchmark for forthcoming participants.

Guinness Book of World Record team on the set of India's Got Talent - Check this out!

See what Bhagwani Devi’s coach has to say about her

Bhagwani Devi received motivation from her grandson Vikas Dagar, who also happened to be her coach. According to an Etimes report, after the show, when Vikas was interviewed by the IGT team, he said, “Dadi’s participation in India’s Got Talent at the age of 95 is a testament to the dreams of millions of Indian women who dare to put their dreams into action. Her dedication to maintaining an active lifestyle and staying physically fit has enabled her to take on this remarkable challenge of attempting the Guinness World Record for oldest shot put thrower.”

He further said, “It was an incredible experience, being on the stage of India’s Got Talent and my dadi inspires others to embrace their dreams and discover the strength to achieve the extraordinary.”

See what Judge Shilpa Shetty said after Bhagwani Devi’s performance

Bhagwani Devi left all three judges Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah speechless by her performance. After the performance, Judge Shilpa Shetty said, “At the age of 95, you have marked a century. I'm just amazed by your zest for life. I wish this is the same for us as well at that age.”

To see Bhagwani Devi perform, watch India's Got Talent this weekend on Sony TV

