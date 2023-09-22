India's Got Talent 10: Aashiqui star Rahul Roy revives ICONIC Sanson Ki Zarurat song

The 10th season of India's Got Talent has provided a platform for many artists to showcase their talent. This season again has amazed the viewers with never-before-seen performances. All age groups are welcome at the show where their skills in singing, dancing, magic, mallakhamb, etc. will be showcased. The show not only entertains but also inspires and highlights the talent treasures hidden in every corner of the country. This weekend, the show is celebrating 'Reunion Special' and many actors from the 90's are invited to the show.

Rahul Roy recreates his iconic song Sanson Ki Zarurat

This weekend, the reality talent show India's Got Talent will raise the bar with phenomenal performances from its amazing talented contestants. With 'Reunion Special', the viewers will be amazed as the special guests are the superstars from the 90s era. Chunky Pandey, Rahul Roy, Deepak Tijori, and Ayesha Jhulka will grace the show with their presence.

The show host Arjun Bijlani, revealed his big fan moment with Rahul Roy and asked him to perform his famous Jacket Scene from Aashiqui. The actor accepted the demand and performed the song with the beautiful, Ayesha Jhulka. To add the cherry on top, Rahul Roy set the stage on a romantic trance as he performed with Ajay Tiwari of Raga Fusion on the song 'Saanson Ki Zarut' which set the mood of a late Valentine's Day.

About India's Got Talent 10

On the judges panel, we see Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah have reprised their roles in India's Got Talent 10. The show is hosted by popular actor Arjun Bijlani. The auditions of the show were held in various cities. In the previous episode, Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar came to promote their movie The Great Indian Family.

