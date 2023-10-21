India’s Got Talent 10: Arjun Bijlani exudes charm in a quirky jacket- See PICS

Arjun Bijlani enjoys a huge fan base. He did a handful of acting projects and made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Soon after, the actor shifted his focus to hosting and is now mainly seen anchoring reality shows. Currently, Arjun Bijlani is acting as a host on India’s Got Talent 10.

Arjun Bijani asks for love as he strikes stylish poses for the camera

Arjun Bijlani is acing his duties as a host on tenth season of India’s Got Talent. Recently, he took to his official Instagram handle and posted a series of photos in which he looks uberly stylish. The actor is seen donning a black-hued jacket featuring abstract print on it. In the caption space, Arjun wrote, “He just wants love !!”

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post

Arjun Bijlani’s journey in showbiz

Arjun Bijlani began his career with Ekta Kapoor’s Kartika In 2004. He catapulted to stardom with the portrayal of Cadet Aalekh Sharma in 2006 series Left Right Left. The actor has featured in hit shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Kavach and Ishq Mein Marjawan. As a host, Arjun has done shows such as Dance Deewane, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, MTV Splitsvilla 14, and India’s Got Talent 10. Besides TV shows, Arjun Bijalni has starred in several music videos.

About India’s Got Talent 10

India’s Got Talent is a popular reality show which sees contestants showcasing their exceptional talent. It aired for the first time in 2009. The tenth season of India’s Got Talent has the tagline which reads, “Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Hamara”. It premiered on July 29, 2023. The judging panel comprises gorgeous actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the evergreen Kirron Kher and rapping sensation Badshah. The show is telecast every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

