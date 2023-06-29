India's Got Talent 10: Arjun Bijlani gives fans a sneak peek into the show's spectacular stage; WATCH

Popular actor Arjun Bijlani, known for his amazing performances and heartthrob personality, is ready to entertain the audiences once more with his upcoming fictional show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, as well as his return as the host of the highly-anticipated non-fiction show, India's Got Talent season 10. Yes, you read it right! Arjun's fans are going to be treated with his on-screen presence on two different shows. Speaking of India's Got Talent, Arjun has started shooting for this show and is giving glimpse of it to his fans on social media.

Arjun Bijlani on India's Got Talent 10 stage:

Arjun Bijlani recently delighted fans by sharing a sneak peek of the mesmerizing sets of India's Got Talent season 10. The video showcased the grand stage, complete with dazzling lights, and offered a glimpse of the judges' panel and the audience seats. Sharing this video, Arjun wrote, "Super excited to host the 10th season of #indiasgottalent . A show that showcases the true talent of our country .. see u soon #gratitude #host #arjunbijlani #actor #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit."

Watch the video here-

About India's Got Talent 10:

India's Got Talent is all set to be back on our screens with its new season and fans can't keep calm. After 9 successful seasons, India's Got Talent is coming back with its 10th season. Actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah will reprise their seats as the judges of the show. The auditions of the show have begun and are held in various cities. India's Got Talent 10 is still in the pre-production stage and will go on air in a month or two.

About Arjun Bijlani's professional life:

Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the Indian television industry. He has been a part of several hit shows such as Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. He has also hosted popular shows like India's Got Talent 9, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Splitsvilla X4 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Arjun is now gearing for his upcoming fictional show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti which will soon start airing on Zee TV on July 3 at 7:30 pm.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani drops BTS PIC from new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti's shoot, pens long note