India's Got Talent 10: Arjun Bijlani shares PICS as he shoots for the show; Deets Inside

India's Got Talent is all set to be back on our screens with its new season and fans can't keep calm. After 9 successful seasons, India's Got Talent is coming back with its 10th season. With a legacy of showcasing exceptional talent, this upcoming season promises to be even more thrilling and captivating. Aspiring performers from diverse backgrounds are gearing up to present their extraordinary skills and compete for the coveted title. Just like the previous season, India's Got Talent 10 will also be hosted by Television popular star Arjun Bijlani.

Arjun Bijlani shoots for India's Got Talent 10:

Increasing the excitement among the fans, Arjun Bijlani shared a few BTS pictures as he is gearing up to host India's Got Talent 10. In these snaps, Arjun looks dapper as he is seen donning an all-white look and has layered a pink jacket. Sharing these pictures, the actor wrote, "(heart emoticon) #indiasgottalent @sonytvofficial #comingsoon." Fans have expressed excitement about the upcoming season in the comment section of this post.

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's post:

Speaking about his professional life, Arjun Bijlani is also simultaneously busy shooting for his upcoming Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti. In the show, he will be seen opposite actress Nikki Sharma.

About India's Got Talent 9:

India's Got Talent 9 was hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir. For the uninformed, Divyansh Kacholia (beatboxer) and Manuraj Singh Rajput (flautist) were announced as the winners of India's Got Talent season 9.

About India's Got Talent 10:

According to Tellychakkar's report, actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah will reprise their seats as the judges of the show. The auditions of the show have begun and are held in various cities. India's Got Talent 10 is still in the pre-production stage and will go on air in a month or two.

