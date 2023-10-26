India's Got Talent 10: Arjun Bijlani's classy appearance in THIS BTS video is unmissable-WATCH

Step into the world of glitz and glamour as we take you behind the scenes of Arjun Bijlani's latest venture. In an Instagram video shared by the actor, you'll witness the dazzling charm of Arjun Bijlani on the set of India's Got Talent Season 10. He's a talented actor, host, and fashion icon, and this video perfectly captures his style and charisma. Let’s steal a closer look.

Arjun Bijlani's dapper look from the set of India’s Got Talent 10

Arjun Bijlani graces the sets of India’s Got Talent season 10 in a fashion-forward ensemble that's commanded attention from the word go. Dressed in all-black, he oozes sophistication and elegance. The pièce de résistance of his outfit is an intricately embroidered coat, a perfect fusion of modern and traditional fashion.

Watch Arjun Bijlani's video here:

Star-studded allure on the sets of India’s Got Talent season 10

As the camera rolls, you'll be treated to a star-studded gathering. Joining Arjun on the set is the cast of the highly-anticipated film Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video. This ensemble cast includes the talented Radhika Madan, the ever-graceful Bhagyashree, and the versatile Nimrat Kaur. The presence of these celebrated actors adds an extra layer of glamour and star power to this captivating behind-the-scenes experience.

A captivating caption by Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani's captivating BTS video is not just a visual treat but also accompanied by an intriguing caption, "Hello, Is It Me You're Looking For?" This phrase invites you to dive deeper into the video. Arjun beckons you to join him on this enchanting journey, adding a layer of curiosity and connection to the already glamorous spectacle.

About India’s Got Talent 10

India's Got Talent began on July 29th and has already enthralled audiences with 12 exciting episodes. It's a platform where individuals from diverse backgrounds showcase their unique talents, transcending borders to demonstrate that we all have something special to offer. The show, airing on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 p.m., features a distinguished panel of judges comprising Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Kirron Kher, with Arjun Bijlani as the host. Notably, the upcoming episodes will feature the renowned director, producer, and choreographer, Farah Khan, making an appearance, promising even more excitement.

