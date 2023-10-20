India’s Got Talent 10: Arjun Bijlani’s stunning traditional attire shines in BTS video

Arjun Bijlani, the TV actor, recently treated his fans to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the popular reality show India's Got Talent season 15. In a captivating Instagram reel, the actor was seen donning traditional attire, exuding elegance and charm. The post not only showcased Arjun's stylish look but also included pictures of the esteemed judges.

Arjun Bijlani's traditional attire

Arjun Bijlani's Instagram reel opens with him gracefully adorned in a classic white kurta and matching bottoms. The traditional attire not only complements his charismatic persona but also pays homage to India's rich cultural heritage. The choice of clothing underscores his connection with the show India's Got Talent , which often showcases diverse and culturally vibrant performances.

Watch Arjun Bijlani’s reel here:

Yogrishi Swami Ramdev, who is popularly known as Ramdev, and Nupur Sanon. With a heartwarming caption, Arjun encouraged his followers to embrace life, never give up, and persist in their hard work. The reel has sparked a flurry of praises and admiration from fans, celebrating both Arjun's appearance and the talented individuals involved in the show.

In addition to his impeccable attire, Arjun Bijlani accompanied the reel with a poignant caption. He wrote, "The best part about life is life… live it, never give up, and keep the hard work going!! #life #gratitude #beautifulpeople." This insightful message encourages his followers to appreciate the gift of life and embrace the challenges that come their way. Arjun's words resonate with those who seek motivation and inspiration, emphasizing the importance of gratitude and perseverance in the face of adversity.

About the India Got Talent:

The exciting tenth season started on July 29th this year, and it has already pleased viewers with its first 12 episodes. People from all around the world are showing their special skills and talents. It's a way for people from different countries to come together and share what makes them unique. This shows that no matter where we're from, we all have something special to offer. The upcoming episodes will be even more exciting with the director, producer, and choreographer, Farah Khan, making an appearance.

The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. An ensemble panel of judges includes Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Kirron Kher with Arjun Bijlani as the host.

