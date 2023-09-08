India's Got Talent 10: Badshah shares hilarious childhood throwback; yearned to run away

One of the popular reality shows India's Got Talent has garnered a lot of fan's attention. With unique talents coming every season and entertaining the audience with some daredevil stuff over a decade; the show is on fans 'Must-Watch' list for the weekends. The previous week popular bhajan singer Anoop Jalota graced the show on the celebration of Janmashtami and this week Farah Khan is seen on the judging board with Badshah and Kirron Kher.

In the latest promo of the reality show, the rapper Badshah shared a hilarious memory of his childhood that caught fans' heed. He left his house over a petty thing but returned.

Badshah left home for Bread Pakoda

In the upcoming weekend, on the sets of India's Got Talent 10, Farah Khan has been invited to judge the show in Shilpa Shetty's absence. Badshah mentioned a foolish thing that he did as a kid. The Genda Phool singer shared an interesting childhood incident that got the viewers laughing. He shares that he left his house over something scanty and went to Rani Bagh; which is a market area in Delhi. He saw the crowd of the market and got scared and saw stalls of bread pakoda (a popular Indian street food). He immediately decided to go back home.

Farah asked him- "How old were you?" and he replied- "Probably 5th or 6th standard." Kirron Kher replied that his mother must be worried after she didn't find him at home and Badshah said that his family didn't realize he was missing. The crowd started laughing and Kirronji heard BEST as her reply.

Apart from the show, Badshah had a new album release Gone Girl released a few months back. Many of the fans have also been questioning the absence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra from the upcoming episode. As per the latest buzz, Shilpa is currently busy with the promotions of her new movie Sukhee which is releasing this month.

This week's episodes are going to mesmerize you, so don't miss the amazing talents of India's Got Talent season 10. The reality show is hosted by Arjun Bijlani and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m.