India's Got Talent 10: Chatting with Vicky Kaushal to posing with Kusha Kapila; Arjun Bijlani drops BTS video

Arjun Bijlani is among the most talented and well-known actors in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the star has acted in numerous shows and has carved a space in the hearts of the audience. Along with acting, Arjun is an ace host and has hosted several shows as well. At present, the actor is busy hosting the popular dance reality show India's Got Talent 10. He is often seen sharing glimpses of it on his social media handle and today was nothing different!

Arjun Bijlani shares BTS video from India's Got Talent 10 sets:

Just a few minutes ago, Arjun Bijlani dropped a new video on his social media handle offering a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of India's Got Talent 10. In this clip, we see the actor making an entry on the stage of the show while he dances. He then clicks a picture with a fan and shows a glimpse of Shilpa Shetty performing. Arjun is then seen meeting Vicky Kaushal and having a conversation with him.

We then see Shilpa, Badshah and Arjun shaking a leg on the stage with the contestants. The actor is then seen chatting with Kirron Kher and posing for a picture with Kusha Kapila. So on the video ends with him striking poses for the camera. Sharing this reel, Arjun wrote, "Never a dull day when I’m on stage #indiasgottalent !! See u this weekend !!"

Watch Arjun Bijlani's video here-

Speaking about Vicky Kaushal's appearance on India's Got Talent 10, the actor and his co-star Manushi Chillar will be seen promoting their upcoming film The Great India Family. Along with them, the show also stars Sadiya Siddiqui, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Alka Amin, Shrishti Dixit, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on September 22, 2023.

About India's Got Talent 10:

Actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah have reprised their roles as judges in India's Got Talent 10. The auditions of the show were held in various cities. Several celebs such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and more have graced the show so far. India's Got Talent 10 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV.

