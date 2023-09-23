India’s Got Talent 10: Chunky Panday reveals his journey from doctor’s child to Bollywood actor

India's Got Talent Season 10 stands as a beloved TV show that celebrates the rich tapestry of talents spanning the nation. In its 10th season, the show remains a captivating spectacle, consistently astonishing viewers with a myriad of exceptional performances. The diverse range of talents on display encompasses singing, dancing, and even more distinctive acts like magic and acrobatics, representing the versatile skills of participants spanning various age groups. The show serves as an inspiring platform, shedding light on the hidden gems of talent residing in every nook and cranny of the country, reinforcing the notion that talent knows no boundaries. In the upcoming Reunion Special, actor Chunky Panday reveals his inspiring journey from doctor’s child to Bollywood actor.

Chunky Panday’s remarkable journey to fame:

In the special Reunion episode of India's Got Talent, this week promises a star-studded affair with the presence of 90's icons Chunky Panday, Deepak Tijori, Ayesha Jhulka, and Rahul Roy gracing the show. The Chandigarh-based dance ensemble, N-House Crew, set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance to the upbeat track 'Zingaat,' leaving everyone spellbound. Chunky Panday was effusive in his praise for the dance crew and took a moment to share insights into his own journey.

He said, “This was an out-of-the-world performance. The whole act was something else altogether. I heard you guys were doing different jobs, but thank God you left all those behind, otherwise, we wouldn’t have got a chance to witness such a talented group. Pursue your ambition, I have also done many things before getting into the film industry. I have done multiple jobs but when I got my calling, and a chance to be in a film, I jumped on it. My parents wanted me to be a doctor; both my parents were doctors, but I went against all odds and became an actor. I just feel that you are not only India’s, but you will become this world’s best dancers.”

Judge Badshah also showered the N-House Crew with praise, recognizing their remarkable effort and performance. He expressed, “This is one of the most creative acrobatic performances I have ever seen. Everyone tries acrobats and summersaults, but I haven't seen anyone performing like the N-house Crew have done today. N House crew, this is your best performance.”

The esteemed actor Chunky Panday added a fun twist by joking in Marathi and expressing his desire to dance with the N-House Crew to the infectious beats of the song 'Zingaat.' With their incredible dance moves, it's a promise that their performance will have everyone on their feet, grooving to the rhythm.

About India’s Got Talent Season 10:

India's Got Talent Season 10, created the buzz since its premier. The show’s judging panel comprises actress Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, and singer Badshah, while Arjun Bijlani serves as the show's host. Audiences can catch all the excitement every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

