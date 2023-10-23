India’s Got Talent 10: Farhan Sabir’s performance wins over judges; Kirron Kher heaps praise on singer

India’s Got Talent 10 has been keeping the audience at the edge of their seats. The contestants are giving back-to-back engaging performances winning the hearts of viewers as well as judges. In the latest promo of the show, Farhan Sabir who is a participant on India’s Got Talent 10 is seen singing a Bollywood classic with his band. He left the judging panel impressed with his display.

Kirron Kher says she is in love with Farhan Sabir’s voice

As per the reel posted by the official handle of SonyTV, Farhan Sabir has mesmerized the judges once again with his melodious voice. The video begins with Farhan singing Mera Piya Ghar Aaya. Judges Kirron Kher, Badshah, and special guest Vidhu Vinod Chopra are seen enjoying the singer’s performance.

As the clip moves forward, Kirron and Badshah are heard heaping praises on Farhan. While the actress says, “Hum logon ko Ishq hai aapki awaz se (We are in love with your voice),” Badshah states, “Upparwala tumhe wahan lekar jayega jahaan tum deserve karte ho (God will take you to a place where you deserve to belong).”

In the later part of the snippet, audiences witness a hilarious banter between judges Kirron Kher and Badshah. As the legendary actress dances to Farhan’s tunes, the rapper hails her steps. On this, Kirron schooled Badshah for not watching her dance and faking about how he liked it. She is also seen leaving everyone in splits as she imitates Badshah’s hookstep from his song Ladki Pagal Hai in a fun way.

The caption of the video shared by SonyTV reads, “Farhan Sabir ka performance raha itna lajawab, ki Kirron ji ko naachne se raha nahi gaya.”

About India’s Got Talent 10

India’s Got Talent is a famous reality show which aired for the first time in 2009. Contestants from various genres like dance, music, acrobats, etc. come on it and showcase their remarkable talents. India’s Got Talent 10 opened with the tagline, “Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Hamara”. It premiered on July 29, 2023. The judging panel of the current season includes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, and Badshah. It is telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

