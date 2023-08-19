India's Got Talent 10: Kirron Kher goes down memory lane remembering late director Yash Chopra

India’s Got Talent is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. The show has been running for years now and winning the hearts of audiences with its unique content. The talent reality show promotes cultural and talent diversity. Now the 10th season of India’s Got Talent has finally found its top 14 final contestants who will perform some mesmerizing acts proving themselves deserving to be in the Talent Ka World Premiere. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Judge Kirron Kher get nostalgic as she recollects her fond memories with late director Yash Chopra.

Kirron Kher remembers late director Yash Chopra

In the grand premiere episode of India’s Got Talent, we will see judge Kirron Kher reminiscing her beautiful memories with director Yash Chopra during the shoot of the 2004 romantic film Veer Zaara. After a contestant delivers a powerful performance on the qawwali Aaya Tere Dar Par from Veer Zaara, the 71-year-old actress recollected the filming of the blockbuster film as she said, “It was incredibly beautiful. This qawwali is from the film Veer Zaara and it has deeply touched my heart. It has brought back memories of Yash Chopra Ji and this particular film holds a very special place in the corner of my heart. Actually, this film is one of my personal favorites among all his film.”

Take a look at the promo of the show

The contestant’s performance on this beautiful qawalli left everyone awestruck and it was bound to trigger the veteran actresses’ positive memories of the late popular filmmaker. In Veer Zaara, the veteran actress played the role of Mariyam Khan, the lead Preity Zinta’s mother. The Dostana actress has been associated with India’s Got Talent for years now and this is not the first time a contestant’s performance has touched her heart. She has always whole-heartedly judged and praised the performances of the contestants which is the reason behind the co-judges, contestants and audiences always having a special respect for her.

More about the show

India’s Got Talent season 14’s grand premiere will witness some jaw-dropping and cutting-edge acts from the contestants. Along with Kirron Kher, we also have Badshah and Shilpa Shetty Kundra on the jury. The show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

