India's Got Talent 10 Promo: Badshah talks about his bond with his father; Shilpa Shetty gets emotional

India's Got Talent Season 10 is a popular TV show that showcases diverse talents from across the country. In its 10th season, the show continues to amaze audiences with extraordinary performances. From singing and dancing to unique acts like magic, acrobatics, and more, participants of all ages display their skills. The show not only entertains but also inspires, highlighting the hidden gems of talent present in every corner of the nation. It's a stage where dreams come to life and passions shine. The makers of India's Got Talent 10 regularly share promos of the show giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode.

Badshah talks about his bond with his father:

A few hours ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of India's Got Talent 10 on its official social media handle. In this promo, we see a group of dancers dedicating their performance to all the fathers. Their performance leaves other contestants and even Shilpa Shetty teary-eyed. After their emotional performance, Badshah opens up on his bond with his father. The rapper shares, "Meri Papa se aaj take nahi banti. Lekin pyaar bhi mei sabse zyada ussi insaan se karta hu." (I haven't ever gotten along with my dad till today. But I also love the most to that person). It is also seen that Shilpa Shetty gets emotional after seeing the group's performance.

Watch India's Got Talent 10 promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Jo saaya banke saath rehta hai humesha, humaari life ke uss real hero ko #AawaraCrew ne diya anokha tohfa! Dekhiye #IndiasGotTalent, kal raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

About India's Got Talent 10:

Actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah have reprised their seats as judges in India's Got Talent 10. The show is hosted by popular actor Arjun Bijlani. The auditions of the show were held in various cities. In the upcoming episodes of India's Got Talent 10, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will be seen gracing the show to promote their film Dream Girl 2. India's Got Talent 10 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

