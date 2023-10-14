India’s Got Talent 10 PROMO: Tiger Nageswara Rao star Ravi Teja stuns with daring act

South the swag on India’s got talent

India's Got Talent’s platform has been instrumental in recognizing and appreciating gifted individuals across the country. In an upcoming episode, the renowned actor Ravi Teja is set to grace the show and promote his upcoming movie, Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Setting the stage on fire with his moves

In the new promo, we see Ravi Teja and his co-stars Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bhardwaj were invited as guest judges on the show. As they enter they set the stage of fire with their dance moves. They were there to promote their upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Ravi Teja's participation in a heart-pounding glass-breaking stunt left the audience in awe and excitement. As part of the show's team, he showcased his fearlessness and daring spirit by using a glass bottle and shattering it against his own arm. This thrilling act not only demonstrated Ravi Teja's remarkable courage but also added an element of suspense and amazement to the show.

Watch the Highlight here:

Ravi Teja's highly anticipated film - Tiger Nageswara Rao

Ravi Teja's forthcoming cinematic venture, Tiger Nageswara Rao, has garnered considerable attention from film enthusiasts. This action-packed thriller, helmed by Vamsee, features an ensemble cast of celebrated actors, including Anupam Kher, Jisshuu Sengupta, Renu Desai, and Nupur Sanon. The film's storyline revolves around a notorious 1970s-era robber, and the recently released trailer has heightened the excitement among fans. Mark your calendars, as Tiger Nageswara Rao is set to hit the screens on October 20.

ALSO READ: India's Got Talent 10: Chatting with Vicky Kaushal to posing with Kusha Kapila; Arjun Bijlani drops BTS video

India's Got Talent 10 - The ultimate showcase of talent and entertainment

India's Got Talent 10 has three amazing judges aka Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and Badshah. The show's auditions were conducted in various cities, attracting an array of talented individuals. Furthermore, several celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and more, have graced the show with their presence this season. The show is currently hosted by popular television actor Arjun Bijlani.

India's Got Talent 10 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: India's Got Talent 10: Ravi Teja matches steps with Shilpa Shetty on Tiger Nageswara Rao’s hit song Ek Dum