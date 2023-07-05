India's Got Talent 10 Promo: When and where to watch Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah's show? Find out

India's Got Talent is one of the most-awaited reality shows and it is gearing up for its highly anticipated 10th season. As the countdown begins, excitement fills the air as participants from all walks of life prepare to showcase their extraordinary talents on a national platform. From singers, dancers, magicians, acrobats, and more, the stage of India's Got Talent will become a platform for individuals to showcase their exceptional abilities. The panel of judges, renowned for their expertise in various fields, adds an extra element of excitement. This reality show is set to be a rollercoaster of emotions, showcasing the best of India's undiscovered gems.

India's Got Talent Season 10 Promo:

A few minutes ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of India's Got Talent Season 10 featuring the 3 judges actresses Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah. In this promo, we see a dazzling display of exceptional talent as numerous individuals showcase their jaw-dropping skills. The caption of this promo read, "Apne talent se India banega duniya ka dhruv taara, aur gunj uthega vijay vishwa hunar humaara! Dekhiye #IndiasGotTalent 29th July se, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Watch India's Got Talent 10 Promo here-

When and where to watch India's Got Talent Season 10?

India's Got Talent Season 10 will begin airing on July 29, 2023. You can watch it every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV. If you miss an episode, don't worry! You can catch it anytime on the channel's streaming platform Sony LIV. The show will be hosted by Arjun Bijlani. With its celebration of talent and entertainment, India's Got Talent Season 10 promises to be an unforgettable journey of inspiring performances and extraordinary talent.

About India's Got Talent Season 9:

India's Got Talent 9 was hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir. For the uninformed, Divyansh Kacholia (beatboxer) and Manuraj Singh Rajput (flautist) were announced as the winners of India's Got Talent season 9.

ALSO READ: India's Got Talent 10: 48-year-old Shilpa Shetty flaunts her washboard abs in stunning cut-out outfit; Watch