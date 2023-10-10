India's Got Talent 10: Ravi Teja matches steps with Shilpa Shetty on Tiger Nageswara Rao’s hit song Ek Dum

India's Got Talent is a super entertaining show that keeps the viewers glued to the screen. Participants on the show showcase their unique talents and skills and get recognised throughout the country. Talented individuals from different corners of the nation grace the show. The talent show is also a popular platform for celebrities to promote their films and shows. They also enjoy the performance of the participants. In the upcoming episode, actor Ravi Teja will grace the show to promote his upcoming movie, Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Ravi Teja and Shilpa Shetty dance on Ek Dum

A few hours back, Shilpa Shetty, one of the judges of India's Got Talent 10 uploaded a video on her social media platform which revealed that Ravi Teja will be gracing the show. The video shows her performing the hook step of Ek Dum, the hit song from Tiger Nageswara Rao, with the lead actor of the movie. The two enjoyed performing the step which can be witnessed in their energy. Besides her steps, Shilpa Shetty, the Bollywood beauty also looked mesmerising in a yellow saree. The caption accompanying the video reads, "Hum toh Ek dum fidaa hain. aur aap? #InBetweenTakes #setlife #BTS #IGT #happysoul #EkDumEkDumHookStep"

Watch Shilpa Shetty and Ravi Teja's video here:

For the unversed, Ravi Teja's upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao has garnered a lot of attention from viewers. This action-thriller directed by Vamsee stars renowned performers such as Anupam Kher, Jisshu Sengupta, and Renu Desai, and Nupur Sanon as the lead actress. The plot of the film revolves around an infamous robber from the 1970s and the trailer was released recently. The movie is slated to be released on October 20th.

About India's Got Talent 10

Actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah have reprised their roles as judges on India's Got Talent 10. They are equally entertaining as the participants. The auditions of the show were held in various cities. Several celebs such as Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and more have graced the show so far. This season, the show is hosted by the popular television actor Arjun Bijlani.

India's Got Talent 10 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV.

