India's Got Talent 10: Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to Dil Ka Telephone; Watch who joined them

India's Got Talent Season 10 is a unique reality show which grabs a lot of attention whenever it airs. With a massive fan following, the show has been entertaining the audience for a long time. India's Got Talent 10 offers a platform for the people of India to showcase their unique daredevil talents on this huge platform. Several celebrities often grace the show to promote their projects. In the upcoming episode of India's Got Talent 10, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen gracing the show to promote his upcoming film Dream Girl 2.

Ayushmann Khurrana grooves with Shilpa Shetty:

A few hours ago, Shilpa Shetty shared a new video with Ayushmann Khurrana on her social media handle. In this video, the actress is seen shaking a leg along with Dream Girl 2 actor on the film's song 'Dil Ka Telephone.' Shilpa looks stunning as she is seen wearing a yellow thigh-high slit ruffle outfit whereas Ayushmann looks dapper in an all-black look. After their dance, we see rapper Badshah making a special appearance in the video. Sharing this clip, Shilpa wrote, "Dance lessons with the #DreamGirl Special appearance by @badboyshah." Fans have flooded the comment section of this video with their amazing comments.

Watch Shilpa Shetty's video here-

About Dream Girl 2:

Ayushmann who surprised everyone by talking in a woman's voice in his 2019 super hit film Dream Girl, is set to be in a woman's get up, in the upcoming sequel of the film. The Raaj Shaandilya's directorial also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles, Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit theatres on August 25.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

About India's Got Talent 10:

Actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah have reprised their seats as judges in India's Got Talent 10. The show is hosted by popular actor Arjun Bijlani. The auditions of the show were held in various cities. India's Got Talent 10 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: India's Got Talent 10: 48-year-old Shilpa Shetty flaunts her washboard abs in stunning cut-out outfit; Watch