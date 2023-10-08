India's Got Talent 10: Thank You For Coming star Bhumi Pednekar opens up about her phobia of roller coasters

India's Got Talent, this year has come up with unique talents on the show. Talents from all over India audition for the show and showcase their skills to a pan-Indian audience. Many celebs are often seen supporting these young talents and grace their presence to promote their movies. Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is all set to make an appearance on India's Got Talent 10 to promote her movie Thank You For Coming, in the upcoming episode of the show. The actress will be accompanied by her other co-stars Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.

Bhumi Pednekar opens up about her phobia of roller coaster rides

Thank You For Coming actress Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about her phobias on the show. While the trio team The ART performed their act, the actress shared her phobia of roller coaster rides and how she felt the first time she went on a roller coaster ride.

According to a ETimes report, she said, "I'm not an adrenaline junkie and I do get very scared when I ride amusement park rides. As I saw the act, it reminded me of the day when I sat on a roller coaster for the first time, I was so scared that day and I felt the same today. I don't know where this coordination and confidence come from but you guys are extremely daring and fit and there is no doubt about that. You guys genuinely performed well, with no sign of fear and with so much energy I thoroughly enjoyed."

Badshah went on and asked Bhumi about the whole experience. The Thank You For Coming actress reacted and shared, "It happened when I was in London. There was a festive fair called Winter Wonderland. There was a poster of some kids on a ride and I entered inside thinking it was a kid ride, turns out it was a roller coaster. I even got pictures of that day, realizing I was tricked."

About India's Got Talent 10:

Actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah have reprised their roles as judges on India's Got Talent 10. The show is hosted by actor Arjun Bijlani. The auditions of the show were held in various cities. In the upcoming episodes of India's Got Talent 10, the team of Yaariyan 2 and Thank You For Coming will be seen making an appearance, so don't miss out on the episodes. India's Got Talent 10 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV.

