India's Got Talent 10: Vicky Kaushal graces to promote The Great Indian Family; Arjun Bijlani wishes him luck

India's Got Talent Season 10 is a popular TV show that showcases diverse talents from across the country. In its 10th season, the show continues to amaze audiences with extraordinary performances. From singing and dancing to unique acts like magic, acrobatics, and more, participants of all ages display their skills. The show not only entertains but also inspires, highlighting the hidden gems of talent present in every corner of the nation. Several celebrities often grace this highly-watched reality show to promote their films.

Vicky Kaushal graces India's Got Talent 10:

In the upcoming episode of India's Got Talent 10, popular actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen making an appearance on the show to promote his upcoming film The Great Indian Family. Ahead of the episodes's release, India's Got Talent host-actor Arjun Bijlani recently offered fans a sneak peek as he shared a snap with Vicky Kaushal. In this snap, Vicky and Arjun are all smiles as they pose for the snap together. Vicky is seen wearing a traditional kurta and pyjama whereas Arjun is also seen donning an ethnic outfit. Sharing this picture on his Instagram story, Arjun wrote, "All the best @vickykaushal #thegreatindionfamily @yrf."

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Bijlani's PIC here-

For the uninformed, along with Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chillar will also be gracing India's Got Talent 10. Speaking about The Great India Family, it is an upcoming family comedy movie which stars Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar as leads. Along with them, the show also stars Sadiya Siddiqui, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Alka Amin, Shrishti Dixit and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on September 22, 2023.

About India's Got Talent 10:

Actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah have reprised their roles as judges in India's Got Talent 10. The show is hosted by popular actor Arjun Bijlani. The auditions of the show were held in various cities. Several celebs such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday and more have graced the show so far. India's Got Talent 10 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: India's Got Talent 10: Kirron Kher goes down memory lane remembering late director Yash Chopra