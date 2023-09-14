India's Got Talent 10: What made Vicky Kaushal say, ‘Meine apne zindagi mein aisa kuch nahi dekha’? WATCH

India's Got Talent season 10 has given many artists a platform to showcase their talent. With its tenth season, the show continues to blow fans' minds with performances never seen before. All age groups are welcomed in the show where their skills from singing, dancing, magic, mullakhamb, etc. The show not only entertains but also inspires and highlights the hidden gems of talent in every corner of the country.

In the upcoming weekend, in India's Got Talent 10, the show is celebrating Ganpati celebration and the team of The Great Indian Family is coming to the show for their movie's promotion.

Abujhmarh Mallakhamb Academy gives Vicky Kaushal chills

In the upcoming promo of India's Got Talent, Vicky Kaushal graced the show with his presence with Manushi Chillar. The promo showed an aerial mallakhamb performed by the group. They are the highest golden buzzer contestants till now. Vicky was stunned to see such an act and in amazement, he said "Meine apne zindagi mein ayesa kuch nahi dekha"(I've never seen an act like this before in my life). They get a golden buzzer by Kirron Kher for an absolute daredevil act.

In the upcoming episode, we also saw the show's anchor Arjun Bijlani share a picture with Vicky Kaushal from behind the scenes on the sets. He captioned it- All the best @vickykaushal #thegreatindionfamily @yrf." Both were seen wearing ethnic outfits.

About India's Got Talent 10

On the judges panel, we see Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah have reprised their roles in India's Got Talent 10. The show is hosted by popular actor Arjun Bijlani. The auditions of the show were held in various cities. Several celebs such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, and more have graced the show so far.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma shares video thanking CM for giving warm welcome as he visits hometown