India's Got Talent: Badshah and Farah Khan groove to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' song; WATCH

India's Got Talent, a beloved reality show, is currently enthralling viewers in its tenth season, which premiered on July 29 this year. The show marked its return with the iconic Kirron Kher as one of the judges, alongside actress Shilpa Shetty and Indian singer-rapper Badshah, adding to its allure. In an exciting turn of events, Badshah recently treated his Instagram followers to a delightful video. This video featured the renowned choreographers Farah Khan and Badshah who showcased their dancing prowess to the timeless classic, Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Badshah and Farah Khan groove to the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya song; Watch:

Today, on September 5th, rapper Badshah delighted his Instagram followers with an electrifying video. The video showcased Badshah and iconic choreographer Farah Khan grooving to the legendary Shah Rukh Khan song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, on the set of India's Got Talent. The two artists flawlessly recreated the original dance steps from the iconic song.

Badshah sported a vibrant oversized jacket paired with trousers, white sneakers, and a stylish wristwatch. Farah Khan, on the other hand, looked stunning in a purple corset, accentuated by bold earrings and flowing hair.

It's worth noting that the choreography for the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya song was masterfully crafted by none other than Farah Khan herself.

About Badshah and Farah Khan’s trajectory:

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, is a versatile Indian artist renowned for his roles as a rapper, singer, songwriter, music and film producer, and businessman. His music spans multiple languages, including Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi, and he has delivered numerous chart-toppers such as Saturday Saturday, Wakhra Swag, Mercy, Kar Gayi Chull, and many others. Badshah has made a significant mark in the Indian music industry with his infectious beats and catchy lyrics.

Farah Khan Kunder is a multifaceted Indian personality, excelling in diverse creative fields. She has earned acclaim as a film director, writer, film producer, actress, dancer, and choreographer. Her exceptional choreography skills have gained her six Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography and the prestigious National Film Award for Best Choreography. Additionally, Farah Khan has directed many iconic Bollywood movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and several more, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian film industry.

About India’s Got Talent Season 10:

The much-anticipated tenth season of this beloved show made its debut this year on July 29th, and it has already charmed viewers through its first 12 episodes. Adding to the excitement, the upcoming episodes will feature the multifaceted director, producer, and choreographer, Farah Khan, who is set to grace the stage with her presence.

To catch all the action, tune in every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 P.M. on Sony TV. In case you miss an episode, fret not! You can easily catch up on any missed moments by streaming the show on Sony LIV, the channel's streaming platform. The talented Arjun Bijlani has taken on the role of hosting duties, promising an engaging and entertaining viewing experience for all fans of the show.

