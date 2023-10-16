Indias Got Talent Season 10: Yogrishi Swami Ramdev graces show for Navratri special episode

Swami Ramdev, the renowned yoga guru and spiritual leader, is all set to make a special guest appearance on India's Got Talent Season 10. This collaboration promises to be a unique opportunity for the contestants and the audience as Swami Ramdev brings his profound wisdom and yoga expertise to the show. His presence on the platform is expected to add an inspiring dimension to the already impressive showcase of talents.

A joyous Navratri special celebration

As part of the ongoing festivities, India's Got Talent Season 10 is all set to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Navratri with a special episode. Swami Ramdev's presence on the show adds a joyous and spiritual touch to the proceedings. The episode is set to be a memorable one, as contestants, judges, and the entire set come together to seek blessings from Durga Maa and participate in lively garba dances. It's a heartwarming celebration of the festival and the diverse talent displayed on the show.

Watch the video here:

Anuska Chatterjee's mesmerizing performance and yoga asanas

Among the talented contestants, Anuska Chatterjee, hailing from Kolkata, stands out with her exceptional contortionist skills. Her mesmerizing performance to the tune of Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka captivates the audience, as she beautifully depicts the journey of a diya, symbolizing its birth and the challenges it faces while spreading light and hope.

Anuska's deep passion for yoga and her desire to learn from Swami Ramdev culminates in a heartwarming moment on the show. Swami Ramdev, known for his expertise in yoga, joins Anuska on stage to teach her some yoga asanas, fulfilling her wish and creating an unforgettable experience. India's Got Talent on Sony promises to be a platform where talent, tradition, and inspiration come together in a delightful confluence.

About Indian Got Talent

The judges' panel for India's Got Talent 10 features renowned personalities, including actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty, as well as the popular rapper Badshah. Their presence adds an entertaining dynamic to the show, complementing the talented participants. The auditions for this season took place in various cities, drawing a diverse pool of exceptional individuals. Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Ananya Panday have graced the show with their presence, further elevating the entertainment quotient. Hosting the 10th season is the well-known television actor Arjun Bijlani. You can catch all the excitement of India's Got Talent 10 every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV.

