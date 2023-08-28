'Inko har game nahi khela sakta', Prince Narula's Roadies 19 gang makes strong comeback after his statement

The ongoing season of the popular show, Roadies 19 has premiered in June this year with Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati, and Prince Narula as gang leaders. The popular show is entertaining the audience; the tasks, contestants, regular brawls, and other elements provide a dynamic experience to the viewers. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is hosting the show. Viewers love to see the hosts and the gang leaders providing a thrilling experience for all. As the show progresses, the gang rivalry continues to grow stronger.

Prince Narula’s gang makes a comeback

Last week, Prince Narula expressed his disappointment in his gang and called them ‘dumb’. However, they turned the tide with a remarkable comeback. In the recent episode, they stood out as the highest scorer and tha gang won two to three back-to-back tasks. The first task on the new location of Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand involved the gang members collecting eggs hidden in the sand in a row. They had to dig the sand with their hands and find the eggs, then return to the other member at the start to deposit the eggs. There were golden and white eggs. Rhea's team scored 72, but they collected 7 broken eggs, so it came to 65. Prince's team scored 75 after calculating their 3 broken eggs. Gautam's gang scored 71 in total. This made Prince's gang the winner.

Check out the promo from the episode here:

Reaction of viewers

Netizens are super excited to see Prince's gang perform the best. Comments like, "This show that prince is the real leader of those two", "Comeback ho toh ayesa, warna na ho #GangPrince", "Bass issi ka toh intezar tha (we were waiting for this)" and others are overflowing in the comment section. Later, on being asked about his team's winning spree, Prince said, "Jeetna chahiye isko, aab dheere dheere track pe aa rahe hain ye. (They should win, now they are gradually coming back on track)."

Till last week, Prince's gang didn't perform their best. This frustrated him. He was heard saying on the show, "Mein na inko har game nahi khela sakta hu, sach batau, itne baare dumb yaar. Aaj take na mere life mein mere paas ayesa gang nahi aaya jisne mujhe har task mein nirash kiya hain. (I cannot make them play every game, to be honest, so dumb. I have not got such a gang ever during my stint who have disappointed me in every task)."

