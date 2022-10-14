Inni Si Gal Poster: Karan Kundrra and Aditi Budhathoki's romantic music video to release on THIS date

Karan Kundrra , the handsome hunk of the TV industry, has been entertaining fans for a long time now. Be it as an actor or as a host, the star leaves no stone unturned to showcase his talent. Karan was last seen in the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors as a host. Post this, the actor featured in music videos and one of them was with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. Now, Karan is all set to feature in another music video. He has joined hands with actress-model Aditi Budhathoki for a music video titled 'Inni Si Gal'.

Today, Karan Kundrra and Aditi Budhathoki took to their social media handles and shared the first look of their upcoming romantic music video 'Inni Si Gal'. In this poster, Karan and Aditi are decked up in blue outfits and look lost in each other. Sharing this poster, Karan captioned, "All the feels with #InniSiGal! Coming to you- Monday, 17th October on Saregama Music YouTube channel." Fans have flooded his comment section and have expressed their excitement for the upcoming song.

About Inni Si Gal:

Featuring Karan Kundrra and Aditi Budhathoki, Inni Si Gal is sung by popular singer Stebin Ben. The beautiful lyrics of this song have been penned and composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. The music video is all set to release on October 17, on the Saregama Music YouTube channel.

About Aditi Budhathoki:

Aditi Budhathoki is a Nepalese model-actress who moved to India to chase her dream and become the top actress in the entertainment world. In 2017, she appeared in a Punjabi music video titled 'Step Cut' and later did Punjabi songs. She has endorsed many brands on social media and her Instagram account is flooded with her glamorous pictures and videos.

Karan Kundrra's career:

Karan has been a part of several shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was last seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. After this, he featured in music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan.

