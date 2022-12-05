Inside Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's cozy and warm abode

Comedienne duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the cutest couples in the telly town, and their camaraderie is truly amazing. Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on 3 December 2017, and the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple fondly called him 'Gola' and later named him Laksh. Bharti and Haarsh often share every detail about their little munchkin with their fans and are fans' favorite couple. They even create vlogs on their YouTube channel named 'LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa's)'. Speaking about the couple, Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa live in Mumbai in a lavish apartment. Their fans often get a glimpse of their abode on social media handles and their YouTube vlogs. A while ago, Bharti had given a digital tour to the fans of her warm and cozy abode, which was beautifully decorated. In this vlog, Bharti gave a glimpse of her entire house.

Let's look at the inside PICS of Bharti Singh's house:

Entrance:

The comedian first stepped out of her house and showed us their entrance, which is a white door and a decorated wall beside the entrance. After entering the house, Bharti also gave a glimpse of her beautifully designed ceiling.

Kitchen:

Their Kitchen area is situated beside the entrance. Bharti then gives a glance at her white-themed kitchen. She also opened the cabinet and showed how every item is properly organized.

Living Room:

We then get to see an elegant white theme-based living area that has a cabinet, a red sofa, and a yellow chair. In the living area, the comedian also gave a glimpse of her beautiful temple.

Balcony:

Bharti then takes her viewers to her balcony which comprises two white chairs and a table and a few plants that are placed on the edge.

Dining area:

The dining area is situated in the living room and has a white table and yellow chairs. At the corner of the living room, we also get a glimpse of a small bar.

Bedroom:

In Bharti and Haarsh's bedroom, we see a big LCD attached to the wall opposite their king-size bed. Also, there are two green cozy sofas in the bedroom, placed right opposite the bed. She also shows her closet and later, their bathroom that is situated in their bedroom.

Work space:

Bharti also showed her fans Haarsh's room, where the comedian sits and writes his script. This room consists of brown sofas and some decorative items.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's career: Bharti has appeared in several popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She even hosted comedy and award shows, whereas Haarsh has written for the shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. Haarsh and Bharti together have hosted various TV shows too.

