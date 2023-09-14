Inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's Dubai dream: Explore his opulent Rs 8 Crore duplex mansion

Elvish Yadav needs no introduction! The YouTuber is currently on a roll after his Bigg Boss OTT 2 win. He created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the reality show. After coming out of the house, he is trending almost every day on social media either for his lavish lifestyle, his bonding with his Bigg Boss OTT 2 friends, or his career. While his love for swanky cars is no secret, Elvish is really living life king-size. Very recently, he bought a house in Dubai worth INR 8 Crores.

Elvish Yadav's Dubai House

Through one of his YouTube videos, Elvish gave a tour of his house. We have collected photos of the interiors. Let's take a look inside the lavish house.

The video starts with Elvish saying that it's a duplex apartment which is huge. He asks one of his friends if it's a 4-BHK, and his friend casually remarks, "It's an unlimited BHK." The house is done with white shades and some soft pastel shades with stunning corner pieces and decorations hung over the wall. To bring out the interior decoration, it also has beautiful designer lamps and plants at every corner. The space is carefully lit with enough natural light coming into the living space and bedroom. The furniture is spaced out well making the interior look neat and organised.

Check out the decorative corners here:

Entrance and Living Space

As soon as one enters the house, there's a small guest bathroom on the right. On the left is the stair that goes upstairs. There's a floor-length mirror beside the entrance door. The space below the stairs is utilized well with a small seating arrangement, desk, and organizers placed below it. There's also an open space in the area.

Check out the images of the entrance, guest washroom, living space, and stairs here:

Kitchen and dining area

To the right of the living space is the kitchen. It is an open kitchen complete with wooden flooring, white cabinets, and a marble kitchen countertop. It has decorative lights in golden hanging from the ceiling. The kitchen opens in the dining area. There's a six-seater dining table with a wooden table top in the dining space. A white cabinet is seen behind the dining table and it also has a few plants placed in white ceramic pots.

Living room and balcony

On the other side of the open dining area is a huge living space. It has got a grey colored sofa, brown cabinet, and a white TV unit with the TV hung on the wall. There are also larger windows in this space. It's a very simple and modern decoration that made the place stand out.

Advertisement

Next to the dining area is an open balcony. The huge balcony has sofa sets, coffee tables, and chair units placed strategically. The view from the balcony is crazy as one can see a river with mini yachts in it. Elvish also jokes that he will buy a second-hand yacht soon. The skyline dotted with big skyscrapers can also be seen.

First floor of duplex

After a complete tour of the ground floor, Elvish takes his viewers to the first floor. Just in front of the landing of the stairs is a small work area complete with a desk and monitor. Then, he takes us through an open bedroom area. It's a separate space with a single bed and a double bed. It is separated by wooden decorative slabs.

Washroom, laundry space, and storage room

Next to the open bedroom area is a small washroom done with white decorations. There's a small shower space and a wash-basin. After coming out of the washroom, there's a tiny alleyway, at the end of it is the laundry room, and there's a storage room next to it.

Master bedroom and washroom with bathtub

On the first floor is the master bedroom which has a large balcony. The bedroom has a large bed with white globe lamps on the ceiling. There's also a plant in the corner. It's complete with white floor-length curtains separating the balcony. There's a washroom outside the bedroom which has a bathtub. Besides the master bedroom, there's another bedroom with two single beds inside. This room also opens to the balcony on the first floor.

This was inside Elvish Yadav's luxurious Dubai house. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner along with his friends is currently having a gala time in Dubai. He keeps his fans updated through videos on his YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned images and amount of the personality's Dubai house are reported by his YouTube channel. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers and images, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here's how Bharti Singh fell off her bed and had to visit hospital; check out what happened