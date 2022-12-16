Inside Divya Agarwal's spacious and lavish apartment

Popular actress Divya Agarwal rose to fame after participating in the hit reality show Spilstvilla 10. Over the years, Divya has starred in several popular reality shows and gained immense fame. The actress has also collaborated with several celebrities for music videos. Speaking about her successful personal life, Divya Agarwal recently purchased a new house in Chembur, Mumbai. Earlier, the actress also revealed that she closely took care of the interiors and designed it exactly how she wanted. Let's take a tour of Divya Agarwal's lavish abode:

Living Room:

In this clip, we get a glimpse of Divya's minimally decorated spacious living room. The actress went for a black and white theme, and while her walls are painted white, she kept all her furniture and dining table black so that it blends well according to the theme. The living room consists of two rectangular sofas placed in the L shape. We can also spot a few plants placed near the TV. Her living room also consists of a small fridge and a bar cabinet.

Balcony:

Here, we get a glimpse of the Ace of Space winner's balcony, where we spot a few plants placed on the edge and some small wooden chairs and a table.

Vanity Space:

Divya has also created a small vanity space in her house. This vanity space consists of her award shelf, wardrobe, dressing table, a self-made shelf to hang clothes, and a sofa bed. Near the dressing table, we can also see Divya's sneaker collection. Click here to watch the video of Divya's abode

Guest Room:

Divya also shares a glimpse of her guest room which consists of a King size bed, a TV, an air conditioner, a wardrobe, and beautiful decorative items.

Kitchen:

The kitchen is based on the brown and black theme, and this space is also organized and decorated very well by Divya.

Bedroom:

Divya has chosen an earthy decor for her bedroom that gives a warm and cozy vibe. The bedroom is based on a brown and white theme and also comprises many handmade artifacts, a king-size bed, and a wall behind the bed that is beautifully adorned. Click here to watch the video of Divya's abode

About Divya Agarwal's personal life: On December 4, Divya Agarwal ringed her 30th birthday and even got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. Speaking about Apurva, he is an engineer-turned-businessman who is now a restaurateur and owns four restaurants in Mumbai.

