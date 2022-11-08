Inside Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's lavish apartment

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are among the popular celebrities in the showbiz industyr. The two are the audience's favorite couple and enjoy a massive following owing to their amazing fashion sense. For the uninformed, Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together on the show Ramayan. In this mythological series, Gurmeet essayed Rama, and Debina played Sita. The two instantly connected off-screen as well and then got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony. After several years of marriage, the duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Lianna, on April 3, 2022. On August 16, 2022, Debina took to her Instagram account to make another exciting announcement that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Debina and Gurmeet have maintained an active presence on their social media handle and never fail to share any updates with their fans. On social media, the couple often drops mushy pictures, family photos, and interesting reels and keeps their followers entertained. In some of their posts, we often get a glimpse of their lavish and elegant abode.

Let us look at Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's lavish apartment:

Living area

Debina and Gurmeet have a lavish and spacious living room. In this video, we get a 360-degree view of the living room that has a white sofa set, a dining area situated at the corner, and a big shelf that consists of their awards.

Bedroom

Debina's video gives us a glimpse of a corner of her bedroom that has a king-size white bed and printed wall decor.

Dining area

In this video, we get a glimpse of the dining area in the background. It has a dining table surrounded by beautiful white chairs.

Temple area

Debina and Gurmeet have a well-constructed temple area, which is based on a white theme, and the idols are beautifully placed in every section.

Balcony

Here, we get a glimpse of Debina and Gurmeet's spacious balcony that has wooden flooring and some plants placed on the edge.

In this photo, we see a closer glimpse of the side corner of the balcony, which has many decorative items such as a wooden teapoy, beautiful plants, a shelf with more plants, and a circular mirror on the wall.

Debina Bonnerjee's career: Debina Bonnerjee is among the top actresses in the telly industry and has been a part of numerous shows in her career. The actress starred in Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, Tenali Rama, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and more. Apart from this, Debina also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 and was a contestant in the popular stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She also made guest appearances in several other reality shows. Gurmeet Choudhary's career: Gurmeet Choudhary is among the popular stars in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor has been a part of several shows Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ramayan, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara, and more.

