Inside Karishma Tanna's spacious and elegant abode

Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and good-looking celebrities in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has been a part of the entertainment sector for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma has maintained an active social media presence and never fails to amuse her fans with her glamorous pictures. She stays connected to her followers and updates them regarding her whereabouts. Karishma Tanna lives in Mumbai with her family and husband, Varun Bangera, in a lavish apartment. Her Instagram is filled with videos, in which we get a glimpse of her beautifully decorated abode.

Let's look at the inside PICS of Karishma Tanna's house:

Entrance:

Here, we get a glimpse of Karishma's house entrance as the actress works out by the door.

Living room:

Karishma's living area comprises a sofa set, dining table, and the living room is adjacent to the balcony.

Bedroom:

Karishma's bedroom comprises a king-size bed that has wooden tables on the side. Based on the brown theme, the lamps are also beige, which perfectly compliments the beauty of her cozy bedroom.

Kitchen:

Here Karishma gives a glimpse of her white-themed kitchen.

Dining area:

As the diva enjoys making reels here, we get a glimpse of her dining area in the background, which is situated in the living room. The dining area has a huge dining table and grey and brown chairs surrounding it.

Balcony:

Along with having a spacious living area, Karishma also has a spacious balcony which the actress has beautifully adorned with plants and other decorative items.

Karishma and Varun's love story: Karishma and Varun tied the knot on 5th February 2022. They had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included haldi, mehendi, and pheras, and there was also a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year. Karishma Tanna's career: Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

