Manisha Rani, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner, gained popularity after her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She emerged as one of the most loved internet sensations among youth.

Manisha recently celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family. She has shared a glimpse of her birthday party on social media.

Manisha Rani celebrates her birthday with Bigg Boss buddies

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her birthday celebrations, showcasing a fun-filled night with her loved ones.

In the video, Manisha can be seen cutting a beautifully decorated cake and dancing in a club with her father and friends. She wrote in the video, “Dad’s first-time experience at a club was different and amazing. He enjoyed a lot at the club.” The heartfelt moment highlighted the special bond she shares with her family.

Joining the celebration were some of her closest friends, including Mannara Chopra, who recently appeared in Bigg Boss 17, and actor Rithvikk Dhanjani. The Bigg Boss connection seems to have forged a strong bond between Manisha and Mannara, making them besties.

Manisha looked gorgeous in a black bodycon dress with minimal makeup and accessories. On the other hand, Mannara Chopra looked stunning in a shimmery grey dress.

As soon as Manisha Rani uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with admiration and birthday wishes. A fan wrote, “The best thing about her birthday is that she took her father with her and enjoyed it.” Another fan commented, “The bond between her and her father is incredible.”

Manisha Rani made headlines with her hilarious antics and lively persona on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. Initially, she felt a bit out of place among the other contestants, but eventually, she won everyone’s hearts.

Although Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy and Abhishek Malhan was the runner-up, Manisha finished as the second runner-up. Despite this, her stint on the show was one of the most discussed topics among the viewers.

Manisha Rani's journey in the industry

Manisha Rani made her debut in the entertainment industry with Dance India Dance Season 5, where she was eliminated in the first round. She made a cameo appearance in the TV drama Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari.

In 2023, she competed in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and finished as the second runner-up. The following year, in 2024, she entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wild-card contestant and emerged victorious.

