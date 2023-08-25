Inside PICS from Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's baby shower celebration paints a pastel hue

On May 19 this year, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, one of the most adored couples in the television industry treated their fans to the delightful news of their pregnancy. They uploaded pictures from an adorable photoshoot, twinning in black outfits, and announced that they were expecting their first child. The joy of the fans knew no bounds as they showered them with love, congratulatory messages, and best wishes. Now, they are eagerly waiting for the parents-to-be to step into this new role. With only a few months left, they recently held their baby shower. Check out pictures and videos from the celebrations here.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrate their baby shower

On August 24th evening, love was in the air as parents-to-be Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrated a joyous occasion that marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. They had an intimate and enchanting baby shower that brought together their closest friends and family to partake in the celebration of the imminent arrival of their bundle of joy. Singers Shreyas Puranik, Sushmita Bhandari, and Mayur Sakhare, among others, were on the guest list. Disha took to social media, sharing glimpses of the heartwarming affair. She uploaded photographs and videos that captured the essence of the day and how they enjoyed it. The celebration took place at a venue that was adorned with peach, pink, and decorations in other pastel hues exuding an atmosphere of serenity. One video from the evening shows them cutting a pink and blue cake.

Watch the video of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya cutting the cake here:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's baby shower attire

Disha Parmar, radiant and ethereal, showcased her blossoming pregnancy with grace and style. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress chose a stunning lavender off-shoulder fitted dress that lovingly enveloped her baby bump. Her smile radiated a blend of happiness and contentment, painting a picture of maternal bliss, with Rahul by her side. In contrast, Rahul Vaidya, the doting father-to-be, embraced a casual yet charming look. He sported an orange and white shirt paired with crisp white pants, epitomizing his vibrant personality.

Take a look at the parents-to-be grooving here:

