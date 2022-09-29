INSIDE PICS from Mouni Roy's fancy birthday party night, courtesy Khiladi queen Jannat Zubair
Jannat Zubair shares pictures with Mouni Roy from latter’s birthday bash.
Mouni Roy rang in her birthday on September 28. The actress is presently enjoying the massive success of her movie Brahmastra, which was released a few days ago. The actress is getting lots of appreciation for playing the role of Junoon. Numerous celebs took to social media to applaud her acting skills. Regarding her personal life, the actress had thrown a birthday party and Jannat Zubair was among the attendees. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame recently shared pics from the event.
In the post shared by Tu Aashiqui actress, she looks stunning in the shimmery black short dress. It has a beige net designer top. She paired the look with black heels and a black purse. In the pictures, Mouni Roy is seen kissing Jannat Zubair as she showered love on her. Fashion queen Mouni Roy looked stunning in an embellished white off-shoulder short dress. It has silver sequin work all over it. The actress wore beige heels to complete the look.
Jannat wrote in the caption, “Love ONLY”. Mouni commented on the post, “My beautiful doll.”
See the post here-
Jannat Zubair's professional life
She started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa, and her acting skills were highly appreciated in the show. She went on to work in other shows including Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Tu Aashiqui, and others. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and was among the top 5 finalists of the season. She was given the title of “Baby Shark” in the show.
