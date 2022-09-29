INSIDE PICS from Mouni Roy's fancy birthday party night, courtesy Khiladi queen Jannat Zubair

Mouni Roy rang in her birthday on September 28. The actress is presently enjoying the massive success of her movie Brahmastra, which was released a few days ago. The actress is getting lots of appreciation for playing the role of Junoon. Numerous celebs took to social media to applaud her acting skills. Regarding her personal life, the actress had thrown a birthday party and Jannat Zubair was among the attendees. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame recently shared pics from the event.

In the post shared by Tu Aashiqui actress, she looks stunning in the shimmery black short dress. It has a beige net designer top. She paired the look with black heels and a black purse. In the pictures, Mouni Roy is seen kissing Jannat Zubair as she showered love on her. Fashion queen Mouni Roy looked stunning in an embellished white off-shoulder short dress. It has silver sequin work all over it. The actress wore beige heels to complete the look.