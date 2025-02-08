INSIDE PICS: Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni's unseen moments from Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's wedding are too gorgeous to miss

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni, known to be one of the most loved duos of the entertainment industry, never fail to disappoint fans with their amazing chemistry. Recently, the couple attended the grand wedding ceremony of rapper Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda. Soon after the wedding, Aly had shared some unseen precious moments from the wedding festivities. Now, Jasmine has dropped some amazing glimpses of their unforgettable memories from the rapper's wedding.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Jasmine Bhasin shared a few photos where she and Aly Goni can be seen posing with the newlyweds Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda. In the carousel post, there are a few other snaps where the duo are seen having a blast with the other guests at the festivities. From dancing their hearts out to dishing out couple goals, JasLy absolutely looks gorgeous and can be seen living the moment.

Sharing these thirteen snaps, Jasmine Bhasin captioned, "Two days of sheer joy, positivity and love. Wishing the amazing couple @raftaarmusic @volambiladki a lifetime of happiness and togetherness. Love you both and thank you so much for unforgettable memories. Bahut bahut mazzzaaa aaya."

Take a look at Jasmine Bhasin's post here-

Speaking about the grand wedding, Raftaar, originally named Dilin Nair, surprised fans when he shared gorgeous wedding pictures from his big day. The rapper tied the wedding knot to fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda. The lovebirds got married in the presence of close family and friends in an intimate ceremony on January 31, Friday. Raftaar, known for his high-energy rap style, was last seen judging MTV Hustle Season 4 along with Ikka Singh.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are television's most-loved couple. They fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 14 and have been going headstrong since then. Jasmine and Aly became friends during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 shoot and the actress developed feelings for him. However, Aly decided to remain friends and not ruin their bond. But destiny had other plans.

Aly entered as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 14 while Jasmine Bhasin was already a part of the show. After spending enough time with each other in the show, the two fell head over heels in love with each other.